Broomfield has some very special dogs looking for loving homes through Mile High Labrador Retriever Mission. All details and applications are handled online, so you can start the process from home.

Breed: Pug / Beagle mix

Pug / Beagle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter/Rescue: Mile High Labrador Retriever Mission (foster-based rescue)

(foster-based rescue) Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO Notes from rescue: This group is 100% volunteer-run and does not have a public shelter. All info about adoption donations, vetting, and availability is on their website.

To learn more about Emmonserw / King Tutt and start an application, please visit their website rather than calling or emailing.

👉 Meet Emmonserw / King Tutt and apply to adopt on adoptapet.com

Breed: Pug

Pug Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter/Rescue: Mile High Labrador Retriever Mission

Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO Notes from rescue: All details about current dogs, adoption fees, and vetting are listed on their website. Approved applicants can set up a time to meet dogs in their foster homes.

If you think Emmsers / Roshi might be your new buddy, head to the rescue’s site to learn more and apply.

👉 Meet Emmsers / Roshi and apply to adopt on adoptapet.com

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium)

Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter/Rescue: Mile High Labrador Retriever Mission

Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO Notes from rescue: This is a foster-based rescue; only approved adopters can schedule meet-and-greets. All info about Billie’s vetting and adoption donation is on their website.

Puppies like Emingers / Billie don’t stay available for long—check her full profile and application steps online.

👉 Meet Emingers / Billie and apply to adopt on adoptapet.com

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium)

Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter/Rescue: Mile High Labrador Retriever Mission

Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO Notes from rescue: Please do not call or email; everything you need to know about Flint, including adoption requirements, is on their website.

If you’re ready for a growing, active pup, take a look at Eklundersons / Flint’s full listing and application info.

👉 Meet Eklundersons / Flint and apply to adopt on adoptapet.com

If you’re in or near Broomfield, CO and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please visit Mile High Labrador Retriever Mission’s website (www.milehighlabmission.com) to read about their process and submit an application for any dog who catches your eye.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.