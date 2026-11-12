🏥 Westminster, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is busy in Westminster, CO right now, especially around St. Anthony North Hospital and a few specialty employers. Lots of options here, from entry-level patient care to high-paying clinical and imaging roles.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.15 – $28.13/hour

You’ll handle daily patient care (vitals, hygiene, transport) on a Magnet-designated campus with clear growth paths. Great fit if you’re a state-registered CNA looking for a supportive hospital setting.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Contract

Pay: $18.15 – $28.13/hour

Same core CNA duties as above, but in a contract role that may offer more flexibility while still working closely with RNs on a busy acute-care campus.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: $41.74 – $66.25/hour

Bonus: $20,000 sign-on + up to $8,000 relocation (for eligible new hires)

Lead a 30-bed Med/Surg oncology and ortho unit as charge RN while still taking patients. Ideal for RNs with 1+ year experience who want leadership in a Magnet hospital.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Contract

Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour

L&D RN role on a growing unit that’s expanding to 15 L&D beds, 18 postpartum beds, and Level II NICU. Great for RNs with labor experience who like high-volume, high-growth women’s services.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Contract

Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour

Care for postpartum patients in a combined L&D/postpartum/NICU service that’s doing about 100 deliveries/month and growing. Best for RNs with 1+ year postpartum experience.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Contract

Pay: $38.34 – $63.26/hour

Perform a wide range of ultrasound exams (OB, abdominal, vascular, etc.) and serve as a clinical resource in imaging. Requires ARDMS or ARRT sonography credentials and BLS.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Contract

Pay: $38.34 – $63.26/hour

Another sonographer opening with similar scope—multi-modality ultrasound, ALARA focus, and patient education. Good if you want hospital-based imaging with strong standards of practice.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $41.14 – $67.88/hour

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on + up to $8,000 relocation (eligible new hires)

Provide specialized PT for lymphedema and other conditions, from evals to advanced manual therapy and neuromuscular re-ed. Great for PTs wanting outpatient-style specialty work in a hospital system.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 8:30pm–7:00am

Pay: $36.59 – $60.38/hour

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on + up to $8,000 relocation (eligible new hires)

Night-shift CT role doing diagnostic imaging, IV starts, and contrast, with strong focus on ALARA. Requires ARRT (CT/N/T or R with CT training) and 1+ year experience.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $39.27 – $64.80/hour

Hospital-based MRI role following ACR guidelines, doing scans, IV starts, and contrast while supporting other techs. Needs R.T. (R) and (MR)(ARRT) and BLS; imaging experience preferred.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Contract

Pay: $20.46 – $31.71/hour

Work in clinic settings doing vitals, procedures, pre/post-visit work, and patient education. Requires national MA certification and BLS; good for MAs who like a clinical ladder and mentoring.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.60 – $28.83/hour

General MA role with room to grow—mix of back-office clinical tasks and possibly some front-office support. Certification and prior MA/EMT experience are preferred but not required.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Contract

Pay: $18.60 – $28.83/hour

Hands-on tech role in acute/critical care doing IVs, splinting, wound care, and more under RN/MD direction. Requires EMT (with IV), EMTA, EMTI, or Paramedic plus a high school diploma.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Westminster, CO (northern Denver region)

Westminster, CO (northern Denver region) Type: Full-time

Pay: $316,866 – $341,017/year

Outpatient movement disorder neurologist role with strong referrals, DBS and MRgFUS program, and regional outreach clinics. For BC/BE neurologists wanting a mission-driven, integrated system.

Employer: Professional Case Management

Professional Case Management Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: $47/hour (weekly pay, drive time paid at full rate)

Do weekly in-home visits for former nuclear weapons workers with chronic/terminal illness—assessments, med setup, and oversight of caregivers. Great if you want flexible scheduling and one-on-one care.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Full-time (Traveler)

Travel OR tech role supporting complex surgeries, setting up rooms, and maintaining strict sterile technique across specialties. Best for experienced surg techs who like fast-paced ORs and changing teams.

Employer: Highridge Medical

Highridge Medical Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $68,000 – $75,000/year + bonus (DOE)

Support spine-device clinical studies by maintaining the eTMF, tracking sites and enrollment, and helping with IRB/audit prep. Good entry point for those with 1+ year clinical research who want to grow toward a CRA role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings and room to move internally.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.