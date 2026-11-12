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Westminster
🏥 Westminster, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Healthcare hiring is busy in Westminster, CO right now, especially around St. Anthony North Hospital and a few specialty employers. Lots of options here, from entry-level patient care to high-paying clinical and imaging roles.
CNA (Part-Time)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.15 – $28.13/hour
You’ll handle daily patient care (vitals, hygiene, transport) on a Magnet-designated campus with clear growth paths. Great fit if you’re a state-registered CNA looking for a supportive hospital setting.
CNA (Contract)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $18.15 – $28.13/hour
Same core CNA duties as above, but in a contract role that may offer more flexibility while still working closely with RNs on a busy acute-care campus.
RN Clinical Coordinator – Med Surg Oncology (Part-Time)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $41.74 – $66.25/hour
- Bonus: $20,000 sign-on + up to $8,000 relocation (for eligible new hires)
Lead a 30-bed Med/Surg oncology and ortho unit as charge RN while still taking patients. Ideal for RNs with 1+ year experience who want leadership in a Magnet hospital.
Registered Nurse – Labor and Delivery (Contract)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour
L&D RN role on a growing unit that’s expanding to 15 L&D beds, 18 postpartum beds, and Level II NICU. Great for RNs with labor experience who like high-volume, high-growth women’s services.
Registered Nurse – Postpartum (Contract)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour
Care for postpartum patients in a combined L&D/postpartum/NICU service that’s doing about 100 deliveries/month and growing. Best for RNs with 1+ year postpartum experience.
Diagnostic Medical Sonographer (Contract)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $38.34 – $63.26/hour
Perform a wide range of ultrasound exams (OB, abdominal, vascular, etc.) and serve as a clinical resource in imaging. Requires ARDMS or ARRT sonography credentials and BLS.
Diagnostic Medical Sonographer (Contract)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $38.34 – $63.26/hour
Another sonographer opening with similar scope—multi-modality ultrasound, ALARA focus, and patient education. Good if you want hospital-based imaging with strong standards of practice.
Certified Lymphedema Physical Therapist (Full-Time)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $41.14 – $67.88/hour
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on + up to $8,000 relocation (eligible new hires)
Provide specialized PT for lymphedema and other conditions, from evals to advanced manual therapy and neuromuscular re-ed. Great for PTs wanting outpatient-style specialty work in a hospital system.
CT Tech – Nights (Full-Time)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 8:30pm–7:00am
- Pay: $36.59 – $60.38/hour
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on + up to $8,000 relocation (eligible new hires)
Night-shift CT role doing diagnostic imaging, IV starts, and contrast, with strong focus on ALARA. Requires ARRT (CT/N/T or R with CT training) and 1+ year experience.
MRI Tech (Full-Time)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $39.27 – $64.80/hour
Hospital-based MRI role following ACR guidelines, doing scans, IV starts, and contrast while supporting other techs. Needs R.T. (R) and (MR)(ARRT) and BLS; imaging experience preferred.
Certified Medical Assistant (Contract)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $20.46 – $31.71/hour
Work in clinic settings doing vitals, procedures, pre/post-visit work, and patient education. Requires national MA certification and BLS; good for MAs who like a clinical ladder and mentoring.
Medical Assistant (Full-Time)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.60 – $28.83/hour
General MA role with room to grow—mix of back-office clinical tasks and possibly some front-office support. Certification and prior MA/EMT experience are preferred but not required.
Critical Care Tech (Contract)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $18.60 – $28.83/hour
Hands-on tech role in acute/critical care doing IVs, splinting, wound care, and more under RN/MD direction. Requires EMT (with IV), EMTA, EMTI, or Paramedic plus a high school diploma.
Outpatient Neurology Physician – Movement Disorders (Full-Time)
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO (northern Denver region)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $316,866 – $341,017/year
Outpatient movement disorder neurologist role with strong referrals, DBS and MRgFUS program, and regional outreach clinics. For BC/BE neurologists wanting a mission-driven, integrated system.
RN Case Manager – In-Home (Part-Time, Flexible)
- Employer: Professional Case Management
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $47/hour (weekly pay, drive time paid at full rate)
Do weekly in-home visits for former nuclear weapons workers with chronic/terminal illness—assessments, med setup, and oversight of caregivers. Great if you want flexible scheduling and one-on-one care.
Operating Room Surgical Technologist – Traveler (Full-Time)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time (Traveler)
Travel OR tech role supporting complex surgeries, setting up rooms, and maintaining strict sterile technique across specialties. Best for experienced surg techs who like fast-paced ORs and changing teams.
Clinical Trial Assistant (Full-Time)
- Employer: Highridge Medical
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $68,000 – $75,000/year + bonus (DOE)
Support spine-device clinical studies by maintaining the eTMF, tracking sites and enrollment, and helping with IRB/audit prep. Good entry point for those with 1+ year clinical research who want to grow toward a CRA role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings and room to move internally.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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