Man arrested after drugs recovered from storm drain

Westminster police officers broke up a large fight outside a bar near 120th Ave and Pecos St and detained a suspected main instigator, who then tried to throw away two baggies of suspected narcotics into a nearby storm drain. Fire crews on scene for a medical check helped officers lift a manhole cover so officers could recover the baggies, which held more than 33 grams of suspected cocaine packaged for sale. After medical clearance, the man was taken to Adams County Jail on additional charges; all persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Westminster Police