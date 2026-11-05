Man arrested after drugs pulled from storm drain

Westminster police detained a suspected instigator of a large fight outside a bar near 120th Ave and Pecos St after he allegedly tried to throw two baggies of suspected narcotics into a storm drain while seated on the curb. Fire personnel helping with a medical check lifted a manhole cover so officers could recover the baggies, which held more than 33 grams of suspected cocaine, individually packaged for sale. After being medically cleared, the man was taken to Adams County Jail and faces additional charges; all persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Westminster Police Department