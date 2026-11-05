🏥 Westminster, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is strong in Westminster, CO right now, especially for pediatric therapy and primary care.

Below are several solid roles with clear details so you can quickly see what fits.

Employer: Soar Autism Center

Soar Autism Center Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time (4x10 or 5x8 schedules)

(4x10 or 5x8 schedules) Salary: $86,000 – $103,500/year + bonus potential up to $3,800

Work with kids ages 2–6 in an early intervention autism program using the Early Start Denver Model. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), student loan help, generous PTO) and lots of support for pediatric SLP growth and certifications.

Employer: OnPoint Medical Group – OnPoint Family Medicine at Westminster

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $240,000 – $280,000/year + incentives

Outpatient primary care in a physician-led practice with no wRVU quotas and flexible schedules, including a true 4-day workweek. Good fit if you want more time with patients, leadership paths, and strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, CME time and allowance, PTO).

Employer: Amazing Care Pediatric Outpatient Therapy

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Part-time (also hiring full-time and PRN per listing)

(also hiring full-time and PRN per listing) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus (terms apply)

Join a kid-focused outpatient clinic serving ages 0–21 with options for in-person and virtual therapy. Flexible schedules, supportive multidisciplinary team, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid CEUs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying or reaching out—many clinics can flex schedules or hours for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.