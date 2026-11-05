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Westminster
🛒 Multiple Westminster Customer Service Jobs, Many at $19+/hr
6 days ago
Westminster’s customer service scene is busy right now—stores, banks, and credit unions are all hiring. Good mix of entry-level roles and higher-paying options if you’ve got some experience.
Cashier
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods / Golf Galaxy
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50–$20.50/hr (targeted range)
Help shoppers check out, answer questions, and keep the front of the store running smoothly in a fun, sports-focused environment. Great fit if you like talking to people and want flexible hours, including nights and weekends.
Cashier
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50–$20.50/hr (targeted range)
Similar cashier role at the main DICK’S store, helping athletes and families with purchases and loyalty programs. Good option if you want retail experience with a big national brand and a “sports team” vibe.
Professional Sales Consultant
- Employer: La-Z-Boy Incorporated
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: Training: $16/hr (2–6 weeks), then $13.50/hr base + uncapped commission, average $55,000–$75,000+/year
High-touch furniture sales role in a modern showroom, helping customers design rooms and choose premium pieces. Ideal if you’re outgoing, love interior design, and want commission income with full benefits.
Specialty Team Member (Beer, Wine, Cheese & Chocolate) – Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$25.40/hr
Work in the specialty department stocking, sampling, and helping customers discover new drinks and cheeses. Great for food lovers who don’t mind a fast pace, cold cases, and some lifting.
MEAT/ASST DEPT LEADER
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time
Lead the meat department’s day-to-day: scheduling, training, inventory, and customer service. Best for someone with meat or retail experience who’s ready for a leadership track.
Branch Operations Specialist (Float Universal Banker) – Denver, CO
- Employer: Vectra Bank Colorado
- Location: Westminster + Denver North/South Metro (travel to ~18 branches)
- Type: Full-time (listed as internship category, but duties match experienced banker role)
- Pay: $24–$26/hr + mileage reimbursement
Travel between branches handling teller work, new accounts, and basic lending while keeping service levels high. Good match if you have several years of branch banking experience and don’t mind driving.
CSR – In Office Sales Representative
- Employer: Fred Loya Insurance Agency
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time
Handle walk-in and phone customers, answer policy questions, take payments, and help with sales and renewals. Great if you’re organized, bilingual is a plus, and you’re open to getting licensed in insurance.
Member Service Advisor II – Westminster
- Employer: Bellco Credit Union
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Deadline: Application closes 5 days after posting date
Work the lobby and drive-up handling transactions, opening accounts, and referring members to the right products. Nice fit if you have teller or cash-handling experience and want strong benefits and bonus potential.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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