🛒 Multiple Westminster Customer Service Jobs, Many at $19+/hr

Westminster’s customer service scene is busy right now—stores, banks, and credit unions are all hiring. Good mix of entry-level roles and higher-paying options if you’ve got some experience.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods / Golf Galaxy

DICK’S Sporting Goods / Golf Galaxy Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$20.50/hr (targeted range)

Help shoppers check out, answer questions, and keep the front of the store running smoothly in a fun, sports-focused environment. Great fit if you like talking to people and want flexible hours, including nights and weekends.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$20.50/hr (targeted range)

Similar cashier role at the main DICK’S store, helping athletes and families with purchases and loyalty programs. Good option if you want retail experience with a big national brand and a “sports team” vibe.

Employer: La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Training: $16/hr (2–6 weeks), then $13.50/hr base + uncapped commission, average $55,000–$75,000+/year

High-touch furniture sales role in a modern showroom, helping customers design rooms and choose premium pieces. Ideal if you’re outgoing, love interior design, and want commission income with full benefits.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$25.40/hr

Work in the specialty department stocking, sampling, and helping customers discover new drinks and cheeses. Great for food lovers who don’t mind a fast pace, cold cases, and some lifting.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Lead the meat department’s day-to-day: scheduling, training, inventory, and customer service. Best for someone with meat or retail experience who’s ready for a leadership track.

Employer: Vectra Bank Colorado

Location: Westminster + Denver North/South Metro (travel to ~18 branches)

Type: Full-time (listed as internship category, but duties match experienced banker role)

(listed as internship category, but duties match experienced banker role) Pay: $24–$26/hr + mileage reimbursement

Travel between branches handling teller work, new accounts, and basic lending while keeping service levels high. Good match if you have several years of branch banking experience and don’t mind driving.

Employer: Fred Loya Insurance Agency

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Handle walk-in and phone customers, answer policy questions, take payments, and help with sales and renewals. Great if you’re organized, bilingual is a plus, and you’re open to getting licensed in insurance.

Employer: Bellco Credit Union

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Deadline: Application closes 5 days after posting date

Work the lobby and drive-up handling transactions, opening accounts, and referring members to the right products. Nice fit if you have teller or cash-handling experience and want strong benefits and bonus potential.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.