💰 Westminster, CO Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings at $118K+

Westminster is busy right now with senior finance roles, especially in tech and aerospace. If you’ve got leadership chops in accounting or FP&A, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead financial planning, reporting, and operations for a growing software and data consulting company. Great fit if you like hands-on finance work, building structure, and using data to guide pricing and strategy.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

BAE Systems USA Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site 3+ days/week

Salary: $118,747 – $201,870

Finance lead for an Aerospace & Mission Systems product area, supporting bids, program execution, and KPI tracking. You’ll lead a finance team, work on major defense programs, and get a full benefits package (health, 401(k), paid leave).

Employer: BAE Systems USA

BAE Systems USA Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site 3+ days/week

Salary: $118,747 – $201,870

Similar scope to the AET role, but focused on Mission Systems (EOIR or RF) product areas. You’ll guide program financials, EAC reviews, and contract bids, with room to grow in a large defense and space organization.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

BAE Systems USA Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site 3+ days/week

Salary: $134,640 – $228,888

Senior-level role leading finance for Integrated Product Programs, including team leadership, forecasting, and contract negotiations. Designed for someone with 10+ years’ experience who wants high impact plus strong benefits and potential incentive pay.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.