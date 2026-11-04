🏗️ Westminster, CO Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Westminster’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid roles in public infrastructure, energy, and high‑tech hardware. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: Petroleum Field Services, LLC

Petroleum Field Services, LLC Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a two-person survey crew on energy infrastructure projects like right-of-way, ALTA, construction staking, and as-builts. Good fit if you have 3+ years of field surveying, know Trimble gear and CAD basics, and don’t mind field work in tough conditions with some travel, nights, and weekends.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site (5 days/week)

Salary: $149,603 – $254,317/year, plus potential short-term incentive and full benefits

Senior leadership role guiding Lean Product & Process Development across RF antenna programs. You’ll manage 12–15 engineers, drive manufacturability and flow, and work in a defense/space environment that requires at least an interim Secret clearance and 10+ years of related experience.

Note: The posting states multiple positions may be available under this opening.

Employer: City of Westminster, CO

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time, on-call rotation

Salary: Full range not listed in excerpt (set by City pay plan)

Hands-on SCADA engineer role supporting water, wastewater, and reclaimed water systems for the city. You’ll program PLCs, maintain control networks, and troubleshoot plant systems, with on-call duty for emergencies and a strong benefits + 401(a) retirement package instead of Social Security.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.