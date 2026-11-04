🏥 Westminster, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Westminster, CO is steady, with solid options for both hands-on patient care and behind-the-scenes lab work. Here are a few roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Medlivo Inc

Medlivo Inc Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , day shift (8-hour shifts)

, 13-week contract, , day shift (8-hour shifts) Pay: About $1,620 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

(plus tax-free stipend TBD) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), FSA, life insurance, sick and holiday pay

This is a travel Medical Lab Technician (MLT) role for an allied health pro with at least 1 year of experience and BLS + MLT certification (ASCP or AMT). Good fit if you like steady daytime hours, full-time weeks, and strong benefits while you travel.

Employer: PDS Health (Hyland Hills Dentistry)

(Hyland Hills Dentistry) Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$29.25 per hour

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition help, child care assistance, 401(k), paid volunteer time

Join a busy dental office where you’ll support the dentist chairside and grow your skills with modern tech. Great if you have dental training, know your instruments and terms, and want long-term growth in a stable practice.

Employer: Thrive Healthcare (Thrive HCR)

Location: Westminster, CO 80023

Type: Travel Contract , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week

, 13 weeks, Pay: $1,690–$1,800 per week (up to about $3,600 bi-weekly )

(up to about ) Shifts: Varied afternoon/evening (1:00–9:30 PM, 2:30–11:30 PM, 4:00–12:30 AM), every other weekend, holidays required, no on-call

Varied afternoon/evening (1:00–9:30 PM, 2:30–11:30 PM, 4:00–12:30 AM), every other weekend, holidays required, no on-call Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, paid sick time

Travel MLT or MLS generalist role in an acute-care hospital lab, covering Chemistry, Hematology, Coag, Urinalysis, and Blood Bank. You’ll need 1+ year lab experience and recent Blood Bank experience; no direct patient contact and BLS is not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Westminster tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.