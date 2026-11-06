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Westminster

Veterans Day lunch at Westminster Senior Center

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Crbp_1GpfFiiR00

Westminster Senior Center will host a Veterans Day Lunch on Monday, Nov. 9, at 11:30 a.m. at 8200 Westminster Blvd. with a three-course meal, live music by Doug Houston, and fellowship. Admission is free for all military veterans and $5 for guests, and seating is limited, so advance registration is strongly encouraged by calling 714-895-2878.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Westminster

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