Looking for a fun, loving dog in Westland, MI? These adoptable pups at Michigan Humane – Westland are ready to meet you and hope to find their forever families soon.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Chino is a big, charming goofball who loves people. He’s a true social butterfly who leans in for pets and greets everyone like an old friend. Curious and playful, he’s always ready to chase a ball, explore new toys, and turn any day into an adventure. If you want a joyful, affectionate buddy to brighten your home, Chino could be your guy.

👉 Meet Chino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Teacup is a sweet, shy girl looking for a calm, patient home. She can be nervous and easily overwhelmed, so she’ll do best in a low-traffic home with older children who will give her time to warm up. Once she feels safe, she’s a wonderful walking partner and loves games like tug and fetch. She’s also very food-motivated, which makes training and bonding easier.

👉 Meet Teacup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Phoebe is a playful, energetic puppy who loves to be on the move. She’s the kind of pup who wants to join you on all of life’s adventures and bring the fun wherever you go. If you’re ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of laughs, Phoebe might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Apple Pie Annie is a short, super-cute pup who makes everyone smile. She’s outgoing and social, loves being in the middle of the action, and is known for her silly zoomies and playful charm. She’s looking for a home that’s ready for active playtime, laughter, and lots of sweet affection.

👉 Meet Apple Pie Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Westland, MI, consider visiting Michigan Humane – Westland or calling (734) 721-7300 to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.