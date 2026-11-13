Looking for a new feline friend in Westland, MI? These adoptable cats at Michigan Humane – Westland are ready to bring love, fun, and companionship into your home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Picked is a joyful, curious kitten who loves to explore every corner of the house. He’s full of playful energy, chasing toys and shadows, then turning into a cuddly lap cat when he’s done. If you want a lively buddy who also enjoys snuggle time, Picked could be your match.

👉 Meet Picked and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Peck is a sweet, friendly kitten with a goofy side. He loves brave little adventures and energetic play, then happily settles in for lap time and cuddles. If you’re hoping for a fun, affectionate family cat, Peck is ready to join in.

👉 Meet Peck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Pickle is a friendly, outgoing kitten who greets visitors with purrs and playful pounces. She’s curious and a bit goofy, always ready to make you laugh with her antics, then curl up for cuddles. She’d be a great fit for a home that enjoys both playtime and snuggle time.

👉 Meet Pickle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Program: Hardworking Cats (barn/warehouse/indoor–outdoor)

Hardworking Cats (barn/warehouse/indoor–outdoor) Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Ambrosia is part of the Hardworking Cats program, meant for cats who are not suited to traditional indoor pet life. She came in as a stray, likely feral, and would do best as a barn cat, warehouse mouser, or indoor/outdoor working cat. In the right setting, she can help provide natural, chemical-free pest control and keep unwanted critters away from your property. If you have a safe outbuilding or workspace and want to give a working cat a job and a home, Ambrosia may be a great fit.

👉 Meet Ambrosia and learn about the program on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Pepper is a playful, curious kitten with a silly streak. She loves exploring, zooming around, and showing off her brave side, then winding down with cozy lap snuggles. If you’re looking for a kitten who brings both fun and affection, Pepper is ready to join your family.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Punkin is a very social, outgoing kitten who loves being part of everything you do. He’s happy to tag along on your daily activities and enjoys being carried and cuddled. With his brave, affectionate nature, Punkin is ready to be a bright, loving presence in your home.

👉 Meet Punkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats sounds like your new best friend, reach out to Michigan Humane – Westland at (734) 721-7300 or visit their website to start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.