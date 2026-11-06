🐱 Playful, Gentle & Shy-But-Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Westland

Looking for a new feline friend in Westland, MI? These adoptable cats at Michigan Humane – Westland are ready to leave shelter life behind and curl up in a real home.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Personality: Joey starts out a bit shy, but once she feels safe, her brave and playful side comes out. She loves to explore and play, and can also entertain herself when you’re busy. When she’s done adventuring, she enjoys gentle affection and quiet time with her person.

Joey would do well in a patient home that can give her a little time to warm up and let her curious, fun side shine.

👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Personality: Dawson is a gentle, quiet kitten who likes to watch the world from a cozy spot. He’s independent but enjoys soft pets and a warm lap. Once he trusts you, he shows a very loving, loyal side.

Dawson is a great match for a calmer home that can give him time, kindness, and a safe place to blossom.

👉 See Dawson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Personality: Preston is a sweet, gentle boy who loves cuddles and quiet time. He may take a moment to warm up to new people, but once he does, his affectionate, snuggly side really shines.

If you’re looking for a calm, tender-hearted companion for peaceful evenings at home, Preston could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Preston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Personality: Carleton is a sweet, friendly kitten who loves to explore. He’s playful and curious—chasing toys and light beams—then turns into a total cuddle bug when he’s tired, happy to curl up in a warm lap.

Carleton is a wonderful choice if you want both a playful buddy and a snuggly companion.

👉 View Carleton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Shelter: Michigan Humane – Westland

Phone: (734) 721-7300

Personality: Pacey is sweet and friendly, with a fun mix of traits. He may be shy at first, but once he relaxes, his goofy, funny side comes out. He’s brave in his exploring and full of energy for play, then happily settles in for cuddles and lap time.

Pacey is ideal for someone who enjoys an active, playful kitten who also loves to snuggle.

👉 Meet Pacey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Westland, MI or nearby, consider visiting Michigan Humane – Westland or calling (734) 721-7300 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.