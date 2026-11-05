🏭 Westland, MI Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring

Westland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings from shop-floor production to detailed estimating work. If you like building, sorting, or planning how parts get made, these are worth a look.

Employer: PennEngineering® (Link Tool Group)

PennEngineering® (Link Tool Group) Location: Westland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Turn customer blueprints into real jobs on the shop floor. You’ll review tooling prints, plan machining steps, estimate time and costs, and be the main contact for customers and vendors during quoting. Great fit if you have machining or toolmaking experience and want more office/shop mix work.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Westland, MI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Competitive hourly pay, plus up to $3.00/hour extra for high productivity

Fold and bundle clean garments and linens for delivery in a cleanroom setting. This role is active and fast-paced, with performance-based incentive pay and access to strong benefits, including medical, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and paid time off.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Westland, MI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Competitive hourly pay, plus up to $3.00/hour extra for high productivity

Sort customer garments by ID in numerical order and keep the work area clean. Good for someone who likes routine, detail-focused work and wants steady hours, benefits, and room to grow inside a large, stable company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, schedule, or duty that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.