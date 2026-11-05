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🏭 Westland, MI Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring
Westland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings from shop-floor production to detailed estimating work. If you like building, sorting, or planning how parts get made, these are worth a look.
Cost Estimator
- Employer: PennEngineering® (Link Tool Group)
- Location: Westland, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Turn customer blueprints into real jobs on the shop floor. You’ll review tooling prints, plan machining steps, estimate time and costs, and be the main contact for customers and vendors during quoting. Great fit if you have machining or toolmaking experience and want more office/shop mix work.
Production Associate – Garment/Linen/Bulk Product Folder – Cleanroom
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Westland, MI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay, plus up to $3.00/hour extra for high productivity
Fold and bundle clean garments and linens for delivery in a cleanroom setting. This role is active and fast-paced, with performance-based incentive pay and access to strong benefits, including medical, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and paid time off.
Production Associate – Garment Sorter – Cleanroom – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Westland, MI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay, plus up to $3.00/hour extra for high productivity
Sort customer garments by ID in numerical order and keep the work area clean. Good for someone who likes routine, detail-focused work and wants steady hours, benefits, and room to grow inside a large, stable company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, schedule, or duty that fits your life better than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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