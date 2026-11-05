🔧 Westland, MI Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Westland has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from house cleaning to warehouse and janitorial work. Good mix of flexible hours, steady pay, and room to grow.

Employer: Verde Luxe Cleaning

Verde Luxe Cleaning Location: Westland, MI (homes within ~25 miles of Canton/Livonia)

Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour + tips (you keep 100%)

Type: Contract (1099 independent contractor)

Schedule: You choose your days; recurring, deep cleans, and move-in/move-out jobs

If you already know how to clean homes to a high standard and have your own supplies, this is high-paying, flexible work with weekly electronic pay. You’ll get clear checklists for each job and can work at least 3+ days per week.

Employer: Cross Technologies Group

Cross Technologies Group Location: Westland, MI (high-volume warehouse)

(high-volume warehouse) Pay: $25,000–$27,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, paid holidays

Hands-on role keeping warehouse equipment and building systems running with preventive maintenance and troubleshooting. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years in industrial or warehouse maintenance and want steady hours plus full benefits.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

Location: Westland, MI

Pay: $18.25 per hour

Type: Listed as internship/part-time (under 30 hrs/week)

Listed as Shifts: 5:30 AM–10:30 AM or 6:00 AM–11:00 AM

Early-morning cleaning work in a busy facility—great if you want extra income with a set schedule. You’ll handle floors, restrooms, windows, and general upkeep, with access to limited medical coverage, 401(k) with match after a year, Quick Pay, and discounts.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.