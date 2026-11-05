📢 Adult talk on protecting Michigan’s Sibley Prairie

📅 Learn About and Help Protect Sibley Prairie

Just 15 miles from downtown Detroit, Sibley Prairie is the largest remaining lake plain prairie in Michigan and a rare home for many plants and animals. The Westland Public Library is hosting a presentation about this 440-acre prairie’s prairies, woods, and wetlands, and why it’s considered one of the most important conservation opportunities in the state.

Adults ages 18 and up are invited to stop by the library to learn about this unique ecosystem and how we can help protect it. Registration is encouraged so the library can plan for seating.

Please note: attendance means you consent to being photographed for the library’s print or online publicity.

Check the library’s event page for the exact date, time, and room location and to complete your registration.