Westlake Village neighbors are giving away some very nice free items right now. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.

Item: Mirrored 3-drawer nightstands (set of 2) and dresser

Condition: In good condition with some wear and tear and scratches

Brand: From Z Gallerie

Location: North Ranch, Westlake Village, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Two nightstands: 32" W x 18" D x 30" T each

each One dresser: 42" W x 18" D x 36" T

Each piece has 3 drawers

Must be picked up — no delivery offered

Nice matching mirrored set if you’re looking to upgrade a bedroom and don’t mind a few scratches.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bar height chairs, set of 4

Condition: Good condition

Location: North Ranch, Westlake Village, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Fabric seats in red and gold stripes

Wood in espresso finish (very dark brown, not black)

(very dark brown, not black) Seat height: 30"

30" Seat size: 20" x 20"

20" x 20" Back height: 43" tall

43" tall Free, but you must take all 4 chairs

Cannot be delivered — pickup only

Great if you have a kitchen island or bar and want a matching set of tall chairs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Jackson's Cell Salts 12-kit with "The Healing Echo" book by Vinton McCabe

Location: Westlake Village, Westlake Village, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Includes a full 12-bottle kit of Jackson's Cell Salts plus a companion book that explains more about them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Westlake Village tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.