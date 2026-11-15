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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Westlake Village Today
Westlake Village neighbors are giving away some very nice free items right now. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.
Mirrored 3-Drawer Nightstands and Dresser
Item: Mirrored 3-drawer nightstands (set of 2) and dresser
Condition: In good condition with some wear and tear and scratches
Brand: From Z Gallerie
Location: North Ranch, Westlake Village, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Two nightstands: 32" W x 18" D x 30" T each
- One dresser: 42" W x 18" D x 36" T
- Each piece has 3 drawers
- Must be picked up — no delivery offered
Nice matching mirrored set if you’re looking to upgrade a bedroom and don’t mind a few scratches.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bar Height Chairs (Set of 4)
Item: Bar height chairs, set of 4
Condition: Good condition
Location: North Ranch, Westlake Village, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Fabric seats in red and gold stripes
- Wood in espresso finish (very dark brown, not black)
- Seat height: 30"
- Seat size: 20" x 20"
- Back height: 43" tall
- Free, but you must take all 4 chairs
- Cannot be delivered — pickup only
Great if you have a kitchen island or bar and want a matching set of tall chairs.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Jackson's Cell Salts 12 Kit with Book
Item: Jackson's Cell Salts 12-kit with "The Healing Echo" book by Vinton McCabe
Location: Westlake Village, Westlake Village, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Includes a full 12-bottle kit of Jackson's Cell Salts plus a companion book that explains more about them.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Westlake Village tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.