Westlake Village neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you’re nearby, these are worth a quick look before they’re gone.

What it is: A mix of plants, pots, a garden bench, and a few small glass tables — all FREE. The poster says there are even more items than shown in the listing.

Condition: Not fully described, but items are being given away as part of a move

Not fully described, but items are being given away as part of a move Location: Parkwood Estates, Westlake Village, CA

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option if you’re looking to spruce up a patio, balcony, or yard without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What it is: Blue kids ski helmet with an adjustable chin strap. Marked size XS (48–50 cm) and described as in great condition.

Condition: Great condition (per poster)

(per poster) Size: XS, 48–50 cm

Location: Three Springs, Westlake Village, CA

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice free find if you have a young skier or snowboarder who needs gear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What it is: 16 ft red jump rope from Aceone with wooden handles. Great for outdoor play or simple workouts.

Length: 16 ft

Color: Red

Handles: Wooden

Location: Three Springs, Westlake Village, CA

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for kids’ games, group activities, or adding some cardio to your routine.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Westlake Village tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.