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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Westlake Village Today
Westlake Village neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you’re nearby, these are worth a quick look before they’re gone.
FREE Pots, Plants, and Bench – Moving Giveaway
What it is: A mix of plants, pots, a garden bench, and a few small glass tables — all FREE. The poster says there are even more items than shown in the listing.
- Condition: Not fully described, but items are being given away as part of a move
- Location: Parkwood Estates, Westlake Village, CA
- Category: Garden
- Source: nextdoor.com
Good option if you’re looking to spruce up a patio, balcony, or yard without spending money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kids Blue Ski Helmet – Size XS
What it is: Blue kids ski helmet with an adjustable chin strap. Marked size XS (48–50 cm) and described as in great condition.
- Condition: Great condition (per poster)
- Size: XS, 48–50 cm
- Location: Three Springs, Westlake Village, CA
- Category: Sports & outdoors
- Source: nextdoor.com
Nice free find if you have a young skier or snowboarder who needs gear.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Aceone Jump Rope with Wooden Handles
What it is: 16 ft red jump rope from Aceone with wooden handles. Great for outdoor play or simple workouts.
- Length: 16 ft
- Color: Red
- Handles: Wooden
- Location: Three Springs, Westlake Village, CA
- Category: Sports & outdoors
- Source: nextdoor.com
Good for kids’ games, group activities, or adding some cardio to your routine.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Westlake Village tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.