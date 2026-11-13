🍽️ Westlake Village CA Food & Hospitality – Multiple Openings

Westlake Village is busy right now with hotel and restaurant hiring, especially in higher-end spots. If you like polished service and a steady schedule, these are worth a look.

Employer: Westlake Village (upscale dining establishment)

Westlake Village (upscale dining establishment) Location: Westlake Village, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead the kitchen at a premier fine-dining restaurant known for elevated cuisine and high-volume service. Great fit if you’re an experienced Executive or Sous Chef with strong leadership skills and a passion for creative, high-end menus.

Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village

Location: Westlake Village, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.22/hour

Join a luxury hotel pastry team crafting desserts and baked goods for breakfast, lunch, and dinner service. You’ll work with pro-level equipment, follow detailed recipes, and have access to strong benefits, training, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village

Location: Westlake Village, CA

Type: Full-time (weekend availability required)

(weekend availability required) Pay: $21.80/hour

Support hotel guests and staff by caring for garments and uniforms in a luxury resort setting. Good for someone detail-oriented who likes behind-the-scenes work with steady hours and solid benefits and training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has flexible details or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.