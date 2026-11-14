⚠️ Westlake explains approved data center project on Hwy 377

Westlake has approved a developer’s agreement for a new data center on land along Highway 377, just south of the Town’s pump station, in an area long zoned for commercial and industrial use (since 1998).

Key points:

The site is next to Keller’s Marshall Ridge neighborhood, which was rezoned to residential by Keller in 2006 and 2015 , after Westlake’s land was already zoned commercial/industrial.

neighborhood, which was rezoned to residential by Keller in and , after Westlake’s land was already zoned commercial/industrial. Under Westlake’s PD-3-8 zoning, data centers are already a permitted use on this property.

zoning, on this property. On August 4 , Westlake’s Planning & Zoning Commission approved the site plan with three conditions, confirming it meets Town development standards.

, Westlake’s approved the with three conditions, confirming it meets Town development standards. On November 12 , Town Council approved a development agreement to govern infrastructure, architecture, landscaping, and ongoing compliance; it is legally binding and runs with the land.

, Town Council approved a to govern infrastructure, architecture, landscaping, and ongoing compliance; it is and runs with the land. A lawsuit from the City of Keller and nearby residents has been settled; the project remains largely unchanged and Westlake paid no legal costs (covered by the developer Powerhouse).

Town leaders say they will enforce Town codes and report any violations to TCEQ or other agencies, and view the project as a long-term financial benefit that eases reliance on residential taxpayers.