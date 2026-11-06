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Westlake
📅 Westlake Tree Lighting & 70th Birthday on Dec. 3
8 days ago
📅 Westlake Christmas Tree Lighting & 70th Birthday Celebration
Westlake’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting is set for Thursday, December 3, from 6–9 pm at 1500 Solana Boulevard, right next to Town Hall.
All are welcome for an evening of holiday fun and to celebrate Westlake’s 70th birthday. Highlights include:
- Live entertainment and music
- Photos with Santa, a live reindeer, and even a Christmas monkey
- Horse and carriage rides and a mechanical reindeer
- Balloon making, face painting, and holiday crafts
- A festive snow globe for family photos
- Free popcorn and holiday treats at the welcome table
- Dozens of food and gift vendors
- A decorated Fire-EMS fire truck for photos
- On-site lounge open all evening
The night ends with a spectacular drone show grand finale.
Mark your calendar, bring the family, and enjoy a festive night in Westlake.
More Info: Westlake's Tree Lighting Event • Westlake, TX
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