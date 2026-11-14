Westlake’s finance scene is busy right now—solid options here whether you’re early in your career or ready for a leadership move.

Below are several strong accounting and finance roles hiring in and around Westlake, OH.

Employer: Corrigan Krause CPAs and Consultants

Corrigan Krause CPAs and Consultants Location: Westlake, OH (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$85,000 starting compensation

starting compensation Help clients with audits, reviews, and compilations while supervising junior staff. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in public accounting, are a CPA or CPA candidate, and want hybrid work, CPA reimbursement, mentorship, and 401(k) with company contribution.

Employer: Corrigan Krause CPAs and Consultants

Corrigan Krause CPAs and Consultants Location: Westlake, OH (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$95,000 starting compensation

starting compensation Lead tax engagements, supervise staff, and handle complex returns and planning. Ideal if you have 4–6 years of public accounting, are a CPA/EA or candidate, and want hybrid work, career development, and a close-knit firm environment.

Employer: KeyBank

Location: Listed Westlake, OH (role supports Family Wealth ; hybrid sales)

Listed Westlake, OH (role supports ; hybrid sales) Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,000–$181,000 base range + incentive eligibility

base range + incentive eligibility Support advisors serving ultra high net worth clients ($25M+ in assets) with planning, investments, and relationship management. Great for someone with 3+ years in wealth/private banking or financial planning who wants a path toward becoming a lead UHNW advisor.

Employer: Accurate Data Payroll

Location: Westlake, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour , 40+ hours/week expected for full-time

, for full-time Handle day-to-day payroll for multiple clients, from data entry to problem solving and customer support. Good match if you have office experience, basic payroll knowledge, and strong customer service skills, and want benefits like 401(k) with match, health insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Westlake employers are clearly investing in finance talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.