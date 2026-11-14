Westlake’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options for students and seasoned pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Lotus Sales Location: Westlake, OH

Type: Listed as VOLUNTEER, commission-based paid internship

Listed as VOLUNTEER, Pay: Commission-based; students report $7k–$20k+ for the summer (first-year average $10k–$14k)

Full-time summer door-to-door sales role with hands-on training, daily coaching, and performance-based pay. Great fit for motivated students who want to build confidence, sales skills, and a strong resume in one summer; housing is available for those who relocate.

Employer: Highland Consulting Associates, Inc.

Location: Westlake, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior-level role growing an institutional investment consulting practice across retirement plans and nonprofits. Ideal if you have 7+ years in financial services sales, know ERISA/3(21)/3(38), and enjoy leading complex sales cycles, RFPs, and investment committee presentations.

Employer: Henkel (Adhesive Technologies business unit)

(Adhesive Technologies business unit) Location: Westlake, OH

Type: Internship

Pay: $22–$27/hour

Longer-term internship focused on eCommerce sales and digital strategy with global brands like Persil®, Loctite®, and Schwarzkopf®. You’ll analyze sales data, support cross-functional projects, and join networking and learning programs that can lead to future internships or full-time roles.

If something here fits your goals, save the link and apply soon—good roles in Westlake tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.