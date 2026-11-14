undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Westlake, OH Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Westlake’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options for students and seasoned pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.
Paid Summer Sales Internship – No Experience + Training
- Employer: Lotus Sales
- Location: Westlake, OH
- Type: Listed as VOLUNTEER, commission-based paid internship
- Pay: Commission-based; students report $7k–$20k+ for the summer (first-year average $10k–$14k)
Full-time summer door-to-door sales role with hands-on training, daily coaching, and performance-based pay. Great fit for motivated students who want to build confidence, sales skills, and a strong resume in one summer; housing is available for those who relocate.
Business Development Consultant
- Employer: Highland Consulting Associates, Inc.
- Location: Westlake, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Senior-level role growing an institutional investment consulting practice across retirement plans and nonprofits. Ideal if you have 7+ years in financial services sales, know ERISA/3(21)/3(38), and enjoy leading complex sales cycles, RFPs, and investment committee presentations.
Sales Intern: Spring–Summer 2027 (7-Month Duration)
- Employer: Henkel (Adhesive Technologies business unit)
- Location: Westlake, OH
- Type: Internship
- Pay: $22–$27/hour
Longer-term internship focused on eCommerce sales and digital strategy with global brands like Persil®, Loctite®, and Schwarzkopf®. You’ll analyze sales data, support cross-functional projects, and join networking and learning programs that can lead to future internships or full-time roles.
If something here fits your goals, save the link and apply soon—good roles in Westlake tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.