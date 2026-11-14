🚚 Westlake, OH Supply Chain & Logistics Roles with Multiple Openings

Westlake’s supply chain scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on buying to high-level sourcing leadership. If you’re into vendors, contracts, and keeping product moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mazzella / Location: Westlake, OH

Mazzella / Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This Buyer role puts you in the middle of procurement and vendor negotiations for a major manufacturing/distribution operation. You’ll place purchase orders, drive on-time delivery, work closely with customer service and operations, and help improve inventory accuracy. Mazzella highlights work–life balance, growth opportunities, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and comprehensive health benefits.

Alternate listing: Same Buyer role on Indeed

Employer: American Greetings

Location: Westlake, OH

Type: Likely full-time (corporate role)

Likely Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading indirect strategic sourcing with $100M+ annual spend and a team of up to six people. You’ll own category strategy, complex contract negotiations, vendor relationships, and cost-out projects, while partnering across plants, product, and creative teams. Ideal if you have 7+ years in sourcing/procurement, strong analytics, and want to shape corporate sourcing strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Westlake employers tend to post related roles in clusters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.