🛒 Westlake, OH Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Hybrid & Retail Roles

Westlake has a nice mix of office and retail roles right now, with a few solid options if you like helping customers and keeping things organized.

Employer: Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company Location: Westlake, OH (hybrid after probation)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the main point of contact for new clients, helping them open and fund accounts, walk through online tools, and answer questions by phone and email. Good fit if you have 3+ years of customer service, some financial/retirement knowledge, and like building long-term client relationships in a structured office setting.

Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table

Location: Westlake, OH

Type: Seasonal, part-time (12–16 hrs/week, nights/weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find fun kitchen tools and cooking gear while hitting sales goals and keeping the store looking sharp. Great if you’re 18+, enjoy talking with people, can be on your feet, and want a short-term retail role with an employee discount and 401(k) after 90 days (21+).

Employer: Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company Location: Westlake, OH (hybrid after training/probation)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports specific dealer relationships, processing new accounts, transfers, purchases, and distributions while keeping clients updated and data accurate. Ideal if you have 1+ year in retirement/financial services and customer-focused experience, and you like detailed back-office work with regular client contact.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.