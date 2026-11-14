undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Westlake, OH Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Hybrid & Retail Roles
Westlake has a nice mix of office and retail roles right now, with a few solid options if you like helping customers and keeping things organized.
Onboarding Specialist – Private Client
- Employer: Equity Trust Company
- Location: Westlake, OH (hybrid after probation)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the main point of contact for new clients, helping them open and fund accounts, walk through online tools, and answer questions by phone and email. Good fit if you have 3+ years of customer service, some financial/retirement knowledge, and like building long-term client relationships in a structured office setting.
Seasonal Sales Associate (Sur La Table)
- Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table
- Location: Westlake, OH
- Type: Seasonal, part-time (12–16 hrs/week, nights/weekends/holidays)
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers find fun kitchen tools and cooking gear while hitting sales goals and keeping the store looking sharp. Great if you’re 18+, enjoy talking with people, can be on your feet, and want a short-term retail role with an employee discount and 401(k) after 90 days (21+).
Dedicated Operations Specialist
- Employer: Equity Trust Company
- Location: Westlake, OH (hybrid after training/probation)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports specific dealer relationships, processing new accounts, transfers, purchases, and distributions while keeping clients updated and data accurate. Ideal if you have 1+ year in retirement/financial services and customer-focused experience, and you like detailed back-office work with regular client contact.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.