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Westlake
Isolated Power Outage on West End of Westlake
7 days ago
An isolated power outage is affecting the west end of Westlake on 2026-11-13, with impacted areas shown on the FirstEnergy outage map. Residents without power should report the outage to FirstEnergy at 800-589-3101 or online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Drivers who reach traffic signals that are not working should use caution and treat the intersection as a 4-way stop. More information: https://outages-oh.firstenergycorp.com/?address=44145&gpsMarker=show
This content is adapted from materials provided by City Of Westlake Ohio Government
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