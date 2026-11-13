An isolated power outage is affecting the west end of Westlake on 2026-11-13, with impacted areas shown on the FirstEnergy outage map. Residents without power should report the outage to FirstEnergy at 800-589-3101 or online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Drivers who reach traffic signals that are not working should use caution and treat the intersection as a 4-way stop. More information: https://outages-oh.firstenergycorp.com/?address=44145&gpsMarker=show

This content is adapted from materials provided by City Of Westlake Ohio Government