Westlake’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from private practices to big hospital systems. If you want hands-on patient care and solid benefits, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: NCJIC

NCJIC Location: Westlake, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Fast-paced oral surgery office looking for a Medical or Dental Assistant to support surgeons in all parts of oral and maxillofacial procedures. Great fit if you have medical/dental experience, like working on a busy team, and want on-the-job training in a specialty.

Employer: Retina Associates of Cleveland

Location: Westlake & Lorain, OH (travel to other offices; mileage paid)

(travel to other offices; mileage paid) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $18.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. range , some Saturdays

Monday–Friday, , some Saturdays Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, short/long-term disability, 401(k), profit sharing, PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, referral program

You’ll work directly with patients and eye doctors: rooming patients, assisting in exams, and running visual testing equipment. Entry-level friendly and a strong option for gap-year students who need clinical hours and are willing to travel between offices.

Employer: University Hospitals – MacDonald Women’s Hospital

Location: 2055 Crocker Road, Westlake, OH

Type: Full-time, Regular, Entry Level (RN >1 year experience)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Travel: About 10% , no remote work

About , no remote work Education: BSN or MN required

Licenses: Ohio or Compact RN license, BLS; ACLS/PALS may be required by unit

RN role focused on care coordination in a fertility center, using relationship-based nursing to support patients and families. Good match if you want women’s health experience, strong teamwork, and a role that blends clinical skills with patient education and support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.