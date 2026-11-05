🛒 Westlake, OH Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $85K+

Westlake’s retail scene is busy, from Crocker Park to local grocery spots. Here are a few solid openings if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market Location: Westlake, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $22.00/hour

Hands-on role in the meat department: stocking cases, cutting and packaging meat and seafood, and helping shoppers at the counter. Weekly pay, team member discount, paid parental leave, and room to grow if you like the natural/organic grocery world.

Employer: Apple

Location: Westlake, OH (Apple Retail Store)

(Apple Retail Store) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.37 – $37.95/hour (base pay range)

Tech-facing customer role where you troubleshoot and repair Apple devices and walk customers through their options. Good fit if you enjoy problem-solving, fast-paced retail, and want strong benefits plus access to Apple stock programs.

Employer: Carhartt

Location: Crocker Park, 30045 Detroit Rd, Westlake, OH

Type: Full-time, On-site, Exempt

Salary Range: $65,700 – $85,400/year

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, visual merchandising, and community events. Ideal if you have 4+ years of retail management, like coaching a team, and want solid benefits, 401(k) match, and a bigger leadership role.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.