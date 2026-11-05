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🛒 Westlake, OH Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $85K+
Westlake’s retail scene is busy, from Crocker Park to local grocery spots. Here are a few solid openings if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.
Meat Clerk (Meat Cutter) – Fresh Thyme Market
- Employer: Fresh Thyme Market
- Location: Westlake, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50 – $22.00/hour
Hands-on role in the meat department: stocking cases, cutting and packaging meat and seafood, and helping shoppers at the counter. Weekly pay, team member discount, paid parental leave, and room to grow if you like the natural/organic grocery world.
US-Genius – Apple Retail
- Employer: Apple
- Location: Westlake, OH (Apple Retail Store)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.37 – $37.95/hour (base pay range)
Tech-facing customer role where you troubleshoot and repair Apple devices and walk customers through their options. Good fit if you enjoy problem-solving, fast-paced retail, and want strong benefits plus access to Apple stock programs.
Store Leader – Carhartt
- Employer: Carhartt
- Location: Crocker Park, 30045 Detroit Rd, Westlake, OH
- Type: Full-time, On-site, Exempt
- Salary Range: $65,700 – $85,400/year
Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, visual merchandising, and community events. Ideal if you have 4+ years of retail management, like coaching a team, and want solid benefits, 401(k) match, and a bigger leadership role.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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