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Westlake
🎓 Westlake, OH Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching Roles Hiring
6 days ago
Westlake has some solid education openings right now, from music to fitness to early childhood. If you like helping people learn and grow, these are worth a look.
Voice Teacher
- Employer: James Flood Guitar Lessons / Westlake Music Academy
- Location: Westlake, OH (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $38/hour (W-2, with $2.91/hour FICA paid by employer)
- Requirements: Bachelor’s in Vocal Performance
- Why it’s appealing: Over 100 voice students and 650+ total students, so your schedule can fill up fast. The school handles all scheduling and cancellations, you’re paid even if students cancel, and make-up lessons are limited. Strong, degreeed faculty and a focus on high-level music instruction.
Group Exercise Instructor – West Shore YMCA
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Cleveland
- Location: Westlake, OH (West Shore YMCA)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Requirements: High school diploma or GED; national Group Exercise Instructor certification or YMCA certification (or ability to get within 90 days); CPR/First Aid/Emergency Oxygen within 30 days.
- Why it’s appealing: Design and lead fun, high-energy fitness classes while building community. Includes free YMCA membership, discounts on Y programs, and access to broader YMCA employee perks and benefits (some apply only to eligible employees).
Child Care Lead Preschool Teacher
- Employer: BrightPath Early Learning & Child Care
- Location: Westlake, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$20/hour
- Schedule: No evenings or weekends
- Requirements: Associate in Early Childhood/related field, CDA, Career Pathway Level 3, or any Bachelor’s; 1 year in licensed child care preferred.
- Why it’s appealing: Lead your own classroom with kids 6 weeks–12 years, create curriculum, and partner with families. Offers childcare discount, 401(k) with company match, health/dental/vision, paid time off, holidays, and company-paid life insurance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have room to grow the role over time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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