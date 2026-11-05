🎓 Westlake, OH Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching Roles Hiring

Westlake has some solid education openings right now, from music to fitness to early childhood. If you like helping people learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: James Flood Guitar Lessons / Westlake Music Academy

James Flood Guitar Lessons / Location: Westlake, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $38/hour (W-2, with $2.91/hour FICA paid by employer)

(W-2, with FICA paid by employer) Requirements: Bachelor’s in Vocal Performance

Why it’s appealing: Over 100 voice students and 650+ total students, so your schedule can fill up fast. The school handles all scheduling and cancellations, you’re paid even if students cancel, and make-up lessons are limited. Strong, degreeed faculty and a focus on high-level music instruction.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Cleveland

Location: Westlake, OH (West Shore YMCA)

(West Shore YMCA) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: High school diploma or GED; national Group Exercise Instructor certification or YMCA certification (or ability to get within 90 days); CPR/First Aid/Emergency Oxygen within 30 days.

High school diploma or GED; national (or ability to get within 90 days); within 30 days. Why it’s appealing: Design and lead fun, high-energy fitness classes while building community. Includes free YMCA membership, discounts on Y programs, and access to broader YMCA employee perks and benefits (some apply only to eligible employees).

Employer: BrightPath Early Learning & Child Care

Location: Westlake, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Schedule: No evenings or weekends

Requirements: Associate in Early Childhood/related field, CDA , Career Pathway Level 3, or any Bachelor’s ; 1 year in licensed child care preferred.

Associate in Early Childhood/related field, , Career Pathway Level 3, or any ; 1 year in licensed child care preferred. Why it’s appealing: Lead your own classroom with kids 6 weeks–12 years, create curriculum, and partner with families. Offers childcare discount, 401(k) with company match, health/dental/vision, paid time off, holidays, and company-paid life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have room to grow the role over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.