Westlake has a few solid front-line retail roles open right now, from big-box to local farm store. Good mix of flexible hours and chances to grow into more responsibility.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 2305 Sampson Street, Westlake, LA 70669

Type: Full-time (posting also notes part-time)

(posting also notes part-time) Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find what they need, run the cash register, and keep the store clean and stocked. This role is active and hands-on, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and an Employee Assistance Program.

Employer: Pelico Farms

Location: Westlake, LA (in person)

Type: Not specified (in-person, flexible schedule)

Not specified (in-person, flexible schedule) Pay: $9.00 – $14.00 per hour

Be the friendly face at the register, handle payments, and help on the sales floor with stocking and product demos. This job offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off, great if you want retail experience with some schedule wiggle room.

Employer: Pelico Farms

Location: Westlake, LA (in person)

Type: Not specified

Not specified Pay: $11.00 – $18.00 per hour, 25–50 hours per week expected

Lead the store day to day: hiring, training, scheduling, sales, inventory, and basic bookkeeping. Good fit if you already have retail management experience and want a role where you can run the show and still stay close to customers.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.