🏥 Westford, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Healthcare hiring is steady in Westford, MA right now, especially for nurses and in‑home caregivers. If you like one‑on‑one care and helping seniors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Visiting Angels – Acton

Visiting Angels – Acton Location: Westford, MA (in‑home care)

Westford, MA (in‑home care) Type: Full-time , minimum 30 hours/week

, minimum Pay: $20/hour flat rate

Provide one‑on‑one care to seniors and adults with disabilities in their homes—helping with personal care, meals, errands, and companionship. This is a good fit if you want steady hours, a supportive office team, and benefits like healthcare, earned time off, and retirement savings (with eligibility rules).

Employer: EPOCH Senior Living – Bridges by EPOCH at Westford

Location: 108 Littleton Rd, Westford, MA 01886

Type: Part-time (shifts: 7am–11am, 3pm–11pm, 4pm–8pm )

(shifts: ) Pay: $32.00–$38.00/hour

Join a dedicated memory care team providing nursing care in a neighborhood‑style assisted living setting. New grads are welcome, and there’s competitive pay, benefits for 30+ hours/week, 401(k) with match, tuition/certification reimbursement, and walk‑ins are welcome if you want to meet them in person.

Employer: BrightStar Care

Location: Westford, MA (in‑home care)

Westford, MA (in‑home care) Type: Full-time listing, set 10-hour day shifts (8am–6pm, Mon & Wed for next few months)

Full-time listing, Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Provide one‑on‑one in‑home care, focusing on ADLs, mobility support, light housekeeping, and companionship. You’ll need an active MA CNA license or HHA certificate, 1–2 years of experience, TB test, and CPR; in return you get flexible scheduling, weekly pay, free uniforms, snacks, and room to advance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers can tweak schedules or add shifts for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.