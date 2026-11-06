💰 Westford, MA Accounting Jobs with Multiple $75K–$85K+ Roles

Westford’s finance scene is busy right now—especially for folks with tax, treasury, or corporate accounting skills. Here are several solid, on-site roles with real growth paths.

Employer: Turner & Costa, PC

Turner & Costa, PC Location: Westford, MA (in person)

Salary: $75,000–$85,000 per year

Type: Full-time

This role is all about individual tax returns (1040, multi-state, rentals, investments, K-1s, etc.) and managing your own client list. You’ll get a steady schedule most of the year, busy seasons in tax time, and strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and CPE support.

Employer: NETSCOUT

Location: Westford, MA (on-site)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Perfect if you like cash management and banking relationships. You’ll handle cash forecasts, bank accounts worldwide, wire transfers, bank fees, and investment reporting, using tools like Oracle, GTreasury, and Excel in a public-company setting.

Employer: Charles River Search (recruiting for a global software company)

Location: Westford, MA (on-site; Greater Boston commuters only)

Salary: $80,000–$85,000 base + annual bonus

Type: Full-time

Join a six-person corporate accounting team and work on monthly/quarterly close, GL, reconciliations, variance analysis, SOX, and audits. Great fit if you have 1+ year of corporate accounting, strong Excel, and want to grow your ERP skills in a fast-paced public company.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open to related roles once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.