🏥 Westford, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Westford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in-home senior care to specialty rehab and emergency vet work. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Visiting Angels - Acton

Visiting Angels - Acton Location: Westford, MA (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time (day, evening, weekend, overnight shifts)

(day, evening, weekend, overnight shifts) Salary: Not listed

Provide personal care and companionship to seniors in their homes—help with bathing, meals, light housekeeping, errands, and rides to appointments. Flexible scheduling, a supportive team, and access to healthcare benefits, PTO, and retirement savings (with eligibility rules) make this a solid fit if you’re compassionate and have a car.

Employer: Westford Veterinary Emergency and Referral Center

Westford Veterinary Emergency and Referral Center Location: Westford, MA

Type: Full-time (three 12-hour day/swing shifts , includes one weekend day)

Full-time (three 12-hour , includes one weekend day) Salary: $27.00 – $42.00 per hour, plus $3,000 sign-on bonus

Fast-paced ER vet role where you’ll assist with surgeries, anesthesia, triage, lab work, and critical care for small animals. Offers higher pay for CVT/VTS, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, CE, PTO), and lots of hands-on learning in a multi-specialty emergency hospital.

Employer: Emerson Hospital

Location: Westford, MA (Occupational Therapy)

(Occupational Therapy) Type: Part-time , day/evening, schedule TBD

, day/evening, schedule TBD Salary: Not listed, $7,000 sign-on bonus

Join a multidisciplinary pediatric and adolescent scoliosis team—great for new grads or experienced PTs who want to specialize. About half the caseload is scoliosis, half other ortho/neuro/peds, with structured training, mentorship, and scoliosis-specific education (Schroth/SEAS concepts, brace management, home programs).

Employer: Emerson Hospital

Location: Westford, MA (Westford Speech / outpatient rehab)

(Westford Speech / outpatient rehab) Type: Part-time , day/evening, schedule TBD

, day/evening, schedule TBD Salary: Not listed (sign-on mentioned in title; amount not specified in description)

Outpatient PT role focused on vestibular rehab, balance disorders, and concussion management. Ideal if you like neuro and want to deepen your skills—mentorship, specialized training, and one-on-one care with patients dealing with dizziness, vertigo, and post-concussion symptoms.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.