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🏭 Westford, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Westford’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on production to leadership and quality roles. If you’re in ops, quality, or medical device work, there’s something here worth a look.
Engineer II, Quality – Precision Optics
- Employer: Materion Corporation
- Location: Westford, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $101,000 – $122,000/year
Quality Engineer role on the Precision Optics and Thin Film Coatings team, owning ISO9001/AS9100 QMS work, audits, and continuous improvement projects. Good fit if you have 5+ years in manufacturing, strong ISO background, and want to partner closely with operations and engineering.
Associate Production Supervisor
- Employer: Mack Technologies Cd. Juárez
- Location: Westford, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $100,000/year
Lead cross‑functional production teams in a high‑volume manufacturing environment, keeping cost, quality, and delivery on track. Great for someone with supervisory experience, ISO background, and Six Sigma White Belt who likes driving continuous improvement and managing capacity vs. demand.
Operator I – Medical Device Manufacturing
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Westford, MA (on-site)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $20.00 – $21.50/hour
Hands‑on role assembling, repairing, and testing catheters and medical device components in a cleanroom setting. Good match if you have a high school diploma, strong attention to detail, and can work with small parts while following strict procedures and safety rules.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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