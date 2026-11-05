📅 Blanchard Middle School 2026–27 Advisory Council Meetings

📅 Lloyd G. Blanchard Middle School Advisory Council Dates

Lloyd G. Blanchard Middle School at 14 West Street, Westford, MA 01886 has announced a public meeting of its School Advisory Council.

The next meeting will be on November 9, 2026, from 2:40 PM–3:40 PM at the school. Principal Adam Ingano requested the meeting. The agenda is simple:

Welcome

SDIP Review (School Development/Improvement Plan review)

(School Development/Improvement Plan review) Adjourn

The school also shared the full 2026–2027 Advisory Council schedule. All meetings run from 2:40 PM–3:40 PM on these dates:

October 27, 2026

November 9, 2026

December 14, 2026

February 8, 2027

March 8, 2027

April 12, 2027

May 10, 2027

School leaders listed on the notice are Principal Adam Ingano and Assistant Principal Janet Keirstead.

Families and community members who want to follow school planning and the SDIP work can attend these public meetings at Blanchard Middle School. For general school information, you can use the main office phone (978) 692-5582 or visit the school website at https://bms.westfordk12.us.