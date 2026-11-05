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📅 Blanchard Middle School 2026–27 Advisory Council Meetings
📅 Lloyd G. Blanchard Middle School Advisory Council Dates
Lloyd G. Blanchard Middle School at 14 West Street, Westford, MA 01886 has announced a public meeting of its School Advisory Council.
The next meeting will be on November 9, 2026, from 2:40 PM–3:40 PM at the school. Principal Adam Ingano requested the meeting. The agenda is simple:
- Welcome
- SDIP Review (School Development/Improvement Plan review)
- Adjourn
The school also shared the full 2026–2027 Advisory Council schedule. All meetings run from 2:40 PM–3:40 PM on these dates:
- October 27, 2026
- November 9, 2026
- December 14, 2026
- February 8, 2027
- March 8, 2027
- April 12, 2027
- May 10, 2027
School leaders listed on the notice are Principal Adam Ingano and Assistant Principal Janet Keirstead.
Families and community members who want to follow school planning and the SDIP work can attend these public meetings at Blanchard Middle School. For general school information, you can use the main office phone (978) 692-5582 or visit the school website at https://bms.westfordk12.us.
More Info: https://www.westfordma.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/A...
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