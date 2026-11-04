📅 Nov 5: Westford mushroom talk & Trust annual meeting

📅 Mushroom talk & annual meeting at Westford Museum

The Westford Conservation Trust is holding its Annual Meeting on November 5 at 7:00 PM at the Westford Museum.

Members and friends are welcome. There will be a short business meeting, then a talk by mushroom expert and MA Audubon Certified Field Naturalist Jonathan Kranz.

He’ll cover:

What mushrooms are and how they live

Common and spectacular mushrooms in New England

Which mushrooms are good to eat

Basics of safe mushroom foraging

Light refreshments will be served.

Parking at the museum is limited. Please park along Lincoln St or in the town parking area near the Police Station.