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Westford
📅 Nov 5: Westford mushroom talk & Trust annual meeting
2 days ago
📅 Mushroom talk & annual meeting at Westford Museum
The Westford Conservation Trust is holding its Annual Meeting on November 5 at 7:00 PM at the Westford Museum.
Members and friends are welcome. There will be a short business meeting, then a talk by mushroom expert and MA Audubon Certified Field Naturalist Jonathan Kranz.
He’ll cover:
- What mushrooms are and how they live
- Common and spectacular mushrooms in New England
- Which mushrooms are good to eat
- Basics of safe mushroom foraging
Light refreshments will be served.
Parking at the museum is limited. Please park along Lincoln St or in the town parking area near the Police Station.
More Info: Westford Conservation Trust Annual Meeting Novembe...
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