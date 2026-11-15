These small pups in Westfield, NY are getting a second chance at life and are almost ready to go home. All are in the care of Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue and will soon be available for approved adopters.

Breed: Miniature Poodle (mix)

Miniature Poodle (mix) Age: About 4½ years (adult)

About 4½ years (adult) Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Size: About 8 lbs, full-grown

About 8 lbs, full-grown Background: Former breeding dog from a large-scale operation, now ready for a loving home

Former breeding dog from a large-scale operation, now ready for a loving home Personality (per shelter): Social and friendly, eager to start a new life

Social and friendly, eager to start a new life Health & vetting: Vaccinated, microchipped, will be neutered prior to adoption

Adoption fee: $215

Shelter: Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue

Phone: (716) 326-7297

👉 Meet Alphonso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bichon Frise / Miniature Poodle mix ("Bichonpoo")

Bichon Frise / Miniature Poodle mix ("Bichonpoo") Age: About 5½ years (adult)

About 5½ years (adult) Gender: Female

Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Size: About 10 lbs, full-grown

About 10 lbs, full-grown Background: Retired breeding dog from a large-scale operation, ready to leave that life behind

Retired breeding dog from a large-scale operation, ready to leave that life behind Health & vetting: Vaccinated, microchipped, will be spayed prior to adoption

Adoption fee: $215

Shelter: Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue

Phone: (716) 326-7297

👉 Meet April and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Havanese mix ("Teddy Bear" type)

Shih Tzu / Havanese mix ("Teddy Bear" type) Age: About 4½ years (adult)

About 4½ years (adult) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White/Black

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White/Black Size: About 10 lbs, full-grown

About 10 lbs, full-grown Background: Former breeding dog from a large-scale operation, now looking for a real home

Former breeding dog from a large-scale operation, now looking for a real home Health & vetting: Vaccinated, microchipped, will be spayed prior to adoption

Adoption fee: $215

Shelter: Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue

Phone: (716) 326-7297

👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these small dogs, please reach out to Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue at (716) 326-7297 or visit their online listings to submit an application. Sharing their profiles can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.