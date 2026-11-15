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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Westfield
These small pups in Westfield, NY are getting a second chance at life and are almost ready to go home. All are in the care of Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue and will soon be available for approved adopters.
Alphonso
- Breed: Miniature Poodle (mix)
- Age: About 4½ years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Size: About 8 lbs, full-grown
- Background: Former breeding dog from a large-scale operation, now ready for a loving home
- Personality (per shelter): Social and friendly, eager to start a new life
- Health & vetting: Vaccinated, microchipped, will be neutered prior to adoption
- Adoption fee: $215
- Shelter: Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue
- Phone: (716) 326-7297
👉 Meet Alphonso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
April
- Breed: Bichon Frise / Miniature Poodle mix ("Bichonpoo")
- Age: About 5½ years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Cream
- Size: About 10 lbs, full-grown
- Background: Retired breeding dog from a large-scale operation, ready to leave that life behind
- Health & vetting: Vaccinated, microchipped, will be spayed prior to adoption
- Adoption fee: $215
- Shelter: Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue
- Phone: (716) 326-7297
👉 Meet April and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bailey
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Havanese mix ("Teddy Bear" type)
- Age: About 4½ years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White/Black
- Size: About 10 lbs, full-grown
- Background: Former breeding dog from a large-scale operation, now looking for a real home
- Health & vetting: Vaccinated, microchipped, will be spayed prior to adoption
- Adoption fee: $215
- Shelter: Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue
- Phone: (716) 326-7297
👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these small dogs, please reach out to Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue at (716) 326-7297 or visit their online listings to submit an application. Sharing their profiles can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.