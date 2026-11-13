📅 Christmas Tea at the Westfield YWCA

Enjoy a cozy Christmas Tea with soup, savories, and sweets at the YWCA, 58 S. Portage St, Westfield, NY 14787.

There are two seatings: 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.

Cost: $20 per person

Each seating is limited to 40 people

RSVP by November 18 to bdway319@gmail.com to reserve your spot

If you’d like a relaxed holiday outing with friends or family, email your RSVP early so you can get your preferred time.