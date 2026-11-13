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Westfield
📅 RSVP for Christmas Tea at the Westfield YWCA
9 days ago
📅 Christmas Tea at the Westfield YWCA
Enjoy a cozy Christmas Tea with soup, savories, and sweets at the YWCA, 58 S. Portage St, Westfield, NY 14787.
There are two seatings: 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.
- Cost: $20 per person
- Each seating is limited to 40 people
- RSVP by November 18 to bdway319@gmail.com to reserve your spot
If you’d like a relaxed holiday outing with friends or family, email your RSVP early so you can get your preferred time.
More Info: Christmas Tea | Westfield New York
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