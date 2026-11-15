Westfield’s human services scene is busy right now, especially with Behavioral Health Network (BHN) growing its Adult Community Clinical Services team.

Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and being out in the community.

Employer: Behavioral Health Network, Inc (BHN)

Behavioral Health Network, Inc (BHN) Location: Westfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50/hour

Front-line role helping adults live safely and independently in the community. You’ll support daily living skills, give rides to appointments in your own car, help with meds (MAP), and respond calmly in crises. Great fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, a reliable car, and want strong training, benefits, and PTO while building a human services career.

Employer: Behavioral Health Network, Inc (BHN)

Behavioral Health Network, Inc (BHN) Location: Westfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000 – $80,000/year

Leadership role overseeing an ACCS team: supervising staff, running meetings, handling schedules, and guiding clinical care. Best for someone with a Master’s in Social Work, Psychology, Mental Health Counseling, or MFT and 1–2+ years of supervisory experience. Strong benefits, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and growth paths, with many promotions happening internally.

If one of these sounds right, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.