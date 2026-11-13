Westfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from hospitals to community care. If you’re in medical or vision care and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Behavioral Health Network, Inc (BHN)

Behavioral Health Network, Inc (BHN) Location: Westfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40 – $42.50 per hour

Community-based RN role with BHN’s ACCS team, focused on adults in behavioral health services. You’ll coordinate medical care, do nursing assessments, support treatment planning, and provide training to staff and families, all with strong benefits and growth paths in a large Western MA behavioral health network.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 141 Springfield Rd, Westfield, MA 01085

Type: Part-time

Pay: $37 – $50 per hour (plus possible shift premiums and incentives)

Work in the in-store vision center helping customers with prescriptions, eyewear choices, and lens orders. This role offers flexible opening/morning shifts, strong health and financial benefits, and Walmart-paid education programs for part-time staff.

Employer: Baystate Health

Location: Westfield, MA

Type: Per diem/other

Pay range: $43.08 – $70.72 per hour (base range for this grade)

Per diem ultrasound role doing a mix of routine and specialty studies (abdominal, OB/GYN, vascular, and more) under Radiologist supervision. Great if you want flexible hours while using your ARDMS skills in a hospital setting, with chances to help train others and float within the Baystate system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.