🏭 Westfield, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Westfield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like making real products. If you’ve got shop, lab, or CNC skills, there are a few strong options to check out.

Employer: Critical Products LLC

Critical Products LLC Location: Westfield, MA

Type: Full-time (M–F 7:30–4:30, some Saturdays)

(M–F 7:30–4:30, some Saturdays) Pay: $40.00 – $45.00 per hour

Run and set up 3- and 5-axis CNC mills in a clean, climate-controlled shop with modern equipment. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years CNC experience, can read blueprints and GD&T, and want strong hourly pay plus overtime and PTO/holidays after a probation period.

Employer: Vibrantz Technologies Inc.

Location: Westfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.81 – $24.76 per hour

Lab-based role doing chemical, physical, and electrical testing on products and raw materials to support manufacturing. Great if you have 2–3 years lab/testing experience, are detail-focused, and like working with data, documentation, and quality systems in a large, global company.

Employer: Advance Mfg (Precinmac)

Location: Westfield, MA

Type: Full-time , day and night shift openings

, openings Pay: Not listed

Multiple CNC roles machining complex, high-precision parts on Fanuc-controlled equipment (horizontal boring mill, vertical mill, or lathe). Best for machinists with 5+ years experience, strong GD&T skills, and comfort holding tight tolerances in a fast-paced, stable shop.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths that might make it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.