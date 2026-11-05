🏥 Westfield, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Westfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from human rehab to pet care and behavioral health. Here are a few solid roles if you want to help people (or animals) close to home.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

AMN Healthcare Allied Location: Westfield, MA

Type: Full-time, travel assignment (about 13 weeks)

Pay: $2,005 – $2,066 per week

Work in a busy outpatient setting with a mix of in-clinic and in-home therapy. You’ll treat a diverse caseload (spine, sports rehab, women’s health, more) with a supportive team, plus get travel-style perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing deals, and free CE.

Employer: Second Chance’s Community Veterinary Clinic

Location: Westfield, MA

Type: Part-time (clinic-based)

Pay: $16.00 – $22.00 per hour

Help pets and families at a mission-driven nonprofit with a new Westfield hospital. Expect hands-on work in exams and surgeries, weekday hours, and strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO, CE, and discounted pet care.

Employer: All the Way ABA

Location: Westfield, MA

Type: Part-time (full-time and internship options listed)

Pay: $26.00 – $28.00 per hour

Support children with behavioral challenges under a BCBA’s supervision using ABA techniques. This role offers choose-your-own-hours on weekdays, paid training, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and room to grow in behavioral health.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.