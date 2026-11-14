Westfield’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level store work to leadership roles. Here are a few solid picks hiring in and around Westfield, IN.

Employer: Lake City Bank

Lake City Bank Location: Westfield + Carmel, Fishers, Greenwood, Indianapolis, IN

Westfield + Carmel, Fishers, Greenwood, Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week, Mon–Sat , 2–3 Saturdays/month)

Full-time (30+ hours/week, , 2–3 Saturdays/month) Pay: Starting at $19.75/hour (pay reviewed at 90 days)

You’ll travel between nearby branches, handle teller transactions, open accounts, and help match customers with the right banking products. Comes with structured training at Lake City University and is great if you like variety, problem-solving, and steady hours.

Employer: Goodwill (Retail Store)

Goodwill (Retail Store) Location: 17404 Carey Rd, Westfield, IN 46074

Type: Part-time (evening shifts available)

Part-time (evening shifts available) Pay: $13/hour

Flexible role where you might cashier, sort donations, run racks, or help with eCommerce and books—no degree required. Includes benefits even for part-time (store discount, wellness programs, daily pay options) and is a good fit if you like staying active on your feet.

Employer: DuraMark Technologies

Location: Westfield, IN

Westfield, IN Type: Full-time (leadership role)

Lead the Client Success team and own the post-sale customer experience from order through delivery in a manufacturing setting. Best for someone with 10+ years of customer service supervisory experience who enjoys building processes, coaching a team, and working across operations, sales, and supply chain.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles. Don’t wait too long to apply; good local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.