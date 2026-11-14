Healthcare hiring is steady in Westfield right now, especially for techs with solid clinical skills. If you’re experienced and certified, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Westfield, IN

Westfield, IN Type: Part-time

Schedule: Thursday & Friday, 7am–7pm

Work two long day shifts each week doing diagnostic ultrasound exams. Good fit if you want steady hours in just two days, with ARDMS certification and at least 6 months of ultrasound experience.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Westfield, IN

Westfield, IN Type: Part-time

Schedule: Wednesday–Friday, 7am–7pm

Similar role with one extra day, ideal if you like a three-day workweek with full 12-hour shifts. You’ll handle a mix of scans, follow set protocols, and help keep rooms and equipment ready to go.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Westfield, IN

Westfield, IN Type: Full-time

Full-time ultrasound role with some radiology crossover. You’ll perform high-quality scans, support evening/night/weekend call coverage, and be part of ongoing quality improvement.

Employer: Riverview Health

Riverview Health Location: Westfield, IN

Westfield, IN Type: Full-time (night call position, Sunday–Friday)

Serve as first scrub in a multispecialty OR, setting up rooms, managing instruments, and supporting surgeons. Best for experienced CSTs or LPN scrubs (3–5+ years) who don’t mind night call and want a key role in the OR team.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.