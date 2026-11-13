📅 Free Westfield in Lights holiday festival Dec. 5

Get into the holidays at Westfield in Lights on Saturday, December 5, 3–6 p.m. at Grand Junction Plaza (225 S. Union St., Westfield). This free, family-friendly event is open to everyone.

Enjoy live performances, vendors, hot chocolate, food, and beer. Extra activities:

Build-a-Buddy : $20 per plush

: per plush Ice Ribbon Glice skating : sessions 3–3:45, 4:15–5, 5:30–6:15 p.m. , $10 (includes skates) at theiceatgrandjunction.com

: sessions , (includes skates) at Reindeer on-site for photos and learning

The Tree Lighting Celebration starts at 5:50 p.m.; Mayor Scott Willis lights the tree at 6 p.m.

Santa photos with Tenth Street Photography at Westfield Washington Public Library (17400 Westfield Blvd.):

Fri, Dec. 4, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 5, 2:30–5:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per session; advance registration is recommended.

Bring non-perishable food to donate to Feeding Team at the event info tent.

Parking & streets: Free parking on Union, Mill, Park & Poplar, The Union garage (first 3 hours free), and at the library. S. Union St. between Jersey and Mill will be closed 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Letters to Santa: From Nov. 27–Dec. 13, kids can mail letters at Grand Junction Plaza, Fire Station 81 (17001 Ditch Rd), or Westfield Washington Township (17400 Westfield Blvd.). Include a stamped envelope with return address for a reply.