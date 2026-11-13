Westfield’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: My Wireless (AT&T Authorized National Retailer)

My Wireless (AT&T Authorized National Retailer) Location: Westfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + uncapped commission, bonuses)

Lead a team in a busy wireless store, coach sales reps, and run day-to-day store operations. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year of management and retail sales experience and want strong training, growth paths, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and device/service discounts.

Employer: Neptune Retail Solutions

Location: Westfield / Noblesville / Cicero / Atlanta, IN territory

territory Type: Part-time (about 5–25 hours/week )

(about ) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + gas reimbursement)

Install and maintain in-store ads, coupon machines, and cart ads while working mostly on your own. Great if you want flexible hours, paid training, and have a reliable car, valid driver’s license, and can lift up to 25 lbs.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Westfield, IN

Type: Part-time (under 30 hours/week)

(under 30 hours/week) Starting Pay: $19.00/hour with scheduled raises up to $21.00/hour by Year 5

Split your time between running the register and stocking shelves to keep the store clean, organized, and friendly. Good for someone 18+ who wants steady part-time hours, clear pay increases, and doesn’t mind physical work like lifting up to 45 lbs and early shifts for stocking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby stores.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.