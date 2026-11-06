🍽️ Several Westfield Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $23.85/hr

Westfield’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and free or discounted food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Nori Japanese Steakhouse

Nori Japanese Steakhouse Location: Westfield, IN (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $18.00 per hour

Seat guests, help keep things moving, and work with a tight team. Good fit if you’re quick on your feet, can multitask, and are open to weekdays and weekends.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Location: Westfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook and prep in a fast-paced kitchen with a friendly crew. No experience? They’ll train you, plus you get free meals while working and access to a wide range of benefits for full-time team members.

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Location: Westfield, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.90 – $23.85 per hour

Lead a Starbucks inside Giant Eagle—coach baristas, manage schedules, and keep the department running smoothly. Good for someone with 1–3 years of experience, strong people skills, and ready to lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Location: Westfield, IN (may work within ~50-mile radius)

(may work within ~50-mile radius) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (described as a generous compensation package with bonus opportunities)

Help run a single Panda Express location—hiring, training, and leading the team while driving sales and guest experience. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, and a strong benefits package for full-time managers.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.