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🍽️ Several Westfield Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $23.85/hr
Westfield’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and free or discounted food, these local spots are worth a look.
Host/Hostess
- Employer: Nori Japanese Steakhouse
- Location: Westfield, IN (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.00 – $18.00 per hour
Seat guests, help keep things moving, and work with a tight team. Good fit if you’re quick on your feet, can multitask, and are open to weekdays and weekends.
Kitchen Team
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Westfield, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Cook and prep in a fast-paced kitchen with a friendly crew. No experience? They’ll train you, plus you get free meals while working and access to a wide range of benefits for full-time team members.
Starbucks Team Leader
- Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.
- Location: Westfield, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.90 – $23.85 per hour
Lead a Starbucks inside Giant Eagle—coach baristas, manage schedules, and keep the department running smoothly. Good for someone with 1–3 years of experience, strong people skills, and ready to lift up to 50 lbs.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Westfield, IN (may work within ~50-mile radius)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (described as a generous compensation package with bonus opportunities)
Help run a single Panda Express location—hiring, training, and leading the team while driving sales and guest experience. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, and a strong benefits package for full-time managers.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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