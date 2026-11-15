Westerville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across key units. If you’re a nurse or imaging pro, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: Mount Carmel Health System (Mount Carmel St. Ann’s / Trinity Health)

Mount Carmel Health System (Mount Carmel St. Ann’s / Trinity Health) Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Part-time, PRN , Rotating shifts

, Salary: Not listed

Join a busy Labor & Delivery unit with 15 labor beds, 8 triage bays, 3 ORs, and 12 high-risk antepartum beds. Great fit if you want strong clinical experience plus day-one benefits, tuition support through Mount Carmel College of Nursing, retirement match, PTO, and flexible scheduling options.

Alternate posting: Same RN role via Indeed

Employer: OhioHealth

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time , Day shift , 40 hours/week

, , 40 hours/week Salary: Not listed

Work in a sports medicine and orthopedics setting doing diagnostic X-rays and fluoro, with a focus on image quality and patient safety. Ideal if you’re ARRT-registered with an Ohio radiologic license and BLS, and want steady hours in a team-focused outpatient environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often lists related roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.