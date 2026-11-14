Westerville has some solid front-line customer roles right now, especially if you like helping people and don’t mind staying busy.

Employer: Mount Carmel Health System

Mount Carmel Health System Location: St. Ann’s, Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time , rotating shifts, 24/7 hospital schedule

, rotating shifts, schedule Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the hub for hospital calls and emergency pages, handling everything from routine calls to code blues and security alerts. Good fit if you stay calm under pressure and want strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, tuition help).

Employer: PNC Financial Services Group

Location: Westerville, OH (supports multiple branches)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $33,750 – $56,250 base, incentive eligible

Front-of-branch role helping customers with everyday banking, tech tools, and basic problem-solving while spotting chances to refer them to other services. Comes with a big-company benefits package (health, 401(k) with match, pension, paid time off, education help).

Employer: Farmers National Bank

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time (bank branch role)

Full-time (bank branch role) Salary: Not listed

Blend of teller work and new account opening, plus sales referrals and some branch operations. Great if you already have at least 1 year of retail banking and cash-handling and want a more advanced, customer-facing role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.