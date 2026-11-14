Westerville’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around supply chain and data. If you’ve got IT skills and like solving real business problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vertiv

Vertiv Location: Westerville, OH (global Oracle EBS environment)

(global Oracle EBS environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the global Oracle E-Business Suite roadmap for Vertiv’s end-to-end supply chain. This is a high-impact role where you set strategy, own the ERP backlog, and guide design decisions across regions—ideal if you’re strong in Oracle EBS, supply chain, and stakeholder leadership.

Employer: Revel IT (supporting DHL)

(supporting DHL) Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Contract-to-hire

Salary: Not listed

Solo data modeling role working with DHL’s analytics experts to turn requirements into dimensional models on Azure/Synapse. Great fit if you know supply chain + WMS (Manhattan/Blue Yonder/etc.), can lead sessions, and enjoy owning the modeling work end-to-end.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary (national range): $70,000 – $115,000

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, prescription, discounted stock purchase, bonus plan, generous PTO

Entry-to-mid level IT implementation role focused on warehouse and supply chain systems. You’ll help set up, test, train, and support Warehouse Management Systems, working closely with customers and operations in a fast-paced, automation-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tech stack and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.